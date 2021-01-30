STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CFTRI working on cheaper, faster test kit

Revealing this, newly-appointed CFTRI director Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh said it is an aptamer-based dipstick mode testing kit that is one-tenth the cost of the gold standard RT-PCR testing.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: While testing more people is emerging as an acceptable formula in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Mysuru-based CSIR Central Food Technological Research Institute along with its CSIR lab, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, is working on a cheaper and faster rapid indigenous diagnostic testing kit.

Revealing this, newly-appointed CFTRI director Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh said it is an aptamer-based dipstick mode testing kit that is one-tenth the cost of the gold standard RT-PCR testing.“The project was taken up with the funding of CSIR to develop the aptamer-based dipstick testing kit along with CSIR CCMB. We have made good progress. It is one-tenth the cost of RT-PCR mode of testing and is faster,” she said, adding that despite being a food laboratory, they wanted to help since the pandemic hit had many lives.

It may be recalled that the CFTRI had come up with rapid kits for to detect adulteration in food earlier. During the initial days of the pandemic outbreak, it developed hand sanitisers.She was speaking at an event held to mark the testing of 1.2 samples since the inception of the Covid-19 test lab set up by CFTRI in August. Dr Singh said the CFTRI’s testing lab, the third one in the city which was established with funding from CSIR, has been functioning at the panchakarma centre in the city.

Along with the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory testing lab at MMC&RI has together tested over 5 lakh samples free of cost since their inception.The event saw 21 students and staff from CFTRI getting felicitated in association with the microbiologists’ society for their work through the pandemic along with doctors from the health department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CFTRI COVID 19
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp