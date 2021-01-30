Customs arrest Kasaragod man at Mangalore airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lakhs

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA) arrested a Kasaragod based man for smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lacs on Saturday.

Based on intelligence and surveillance, customs sleuths intercepted Mashkoor Kallar hailing from Kasaragod, Kerala who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 1814 on Saturday.

During the search, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum. Gold weighing 0.587kg of 24k purity valued at Rs 30 lakhs was recovered and seized.

The passenger has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act by the Deputy Commissioner of the Airport customs.

Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS has commended the persistent vigil maintained by the Mangalore Air Customs team lead by Dr Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner, and officers Preeti Suma, Superintendent, Satish Kumar, Superintendent and Kashiti Nayak, Superintendent for their consistent anti-smuggling efforts.

