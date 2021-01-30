Eleven Bills tabled on day 2 in Karnataka Assembly

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The State Government tabled 11 bills, including the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, in the Assembly on Friday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government tabled 11 bills, including the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, in the Assembly on Friday. Of these, the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill allows extension of time for payment of property tax and provides for a rebate of 5 per cent in case the tax is paid within a month of the Act coming into effect, in view of the pandemic.

The Karnataka Lokayukta (Third Amendment) Bill that makes provisions to prescribe allowances and other service conditions of Lokayukta in accordance with the Chief Justice of High Court instead of Chief Justice of India, the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill proposing a reduction of tax for sugarcane combined harvester from 6 per cent to 3, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill that provides for imposition of a penalty for violating regulations under the Act and for compounding of such offences, were tabled in the Lower House.

The Karnataka Municipalities (Second Amendment) Bill too was tabled and it allows revision of the existing property tax structure and provides for a simplified property tax base, improves revenues of municipalities by linking the property tax base to the prevailing guidelines value, and makes the government eligible for additional borrowing limit of 0.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product for 2020-21.

The bills to set up Atria University by AS Kupparaju and Brothers Charitable Foundation Trust in Bengaluru, Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University by Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Trust in Chitradurga, and Vidyashilp University by Vidyashilp Academic Trust in Bengaluru, were also tabled.

The Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, renaming the University as ‘Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru’ and the University of Horticultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, which allows reduction of the number of members of the Board of Management of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkote as per the directions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, too were tabled.

