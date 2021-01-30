STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: Eight Crime Branch cops found having lunch with cricket betting accused

Acting swiftly, city police commissioner N Shashikumar transferred all eight cops to different police stations within the commissionerate limits following a preliminary enquiry into the incident.

Police, Crime

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police found itself in soup on Saturday after a video in which eight City Crime Branch (CCB) cops were seen having lunch with a person who is accused in cricket betting, went viral leading to public outrage on social media.

Acting swiftly, city police commissioner N Shashikumar transferred all eight cops to different police stations within the commissionerate limits following a preliminary enquiry into the incident. A release from police commissioner said: “It is very disappointing to see such a conduct by our staff and it would jeopardise all our efforts to improve public perception and police image.”

The cops include three ASIs and five Head Constables. They have been transferred to Konaje, Bajpe, Mangaluru North, Kankanady, Mangaluru South, Urwa and Karke police stations. The transfer orders have already been issued and they will report to their new police stations on Sunday morning.

In the video, the cricket betting accused who has a beer bottle in front of him, is seen sharing the table with CCB cops in plain clothes at a bar and restaurant in Kuttar on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. However, the police commissioner said it can't be established that whether the CCB cops also consumed alcohol of not. He did not specify as to when the incident took place. “Some of the cops didn't know complete details about him (betting accused). Despite of some explanations given by our officers and staff, we have taken appropriate action,” said the police commissioner.

Further, the top cop also said that DCP (L&O) has been ordered to conduct a detail enquiry into the incident and submit a report.

