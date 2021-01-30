Security beefed up across Karnataka after Israel embassy blast in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a minor blast outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, the Union Government has cautioned all states and UTs to beef up intelligence and vigilance and tighten security at foreign consulates, airports and sensitive government installations.

Speaking to TNIE, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said they have made adequate security arrangements and have deployed police personnel at strategic places including the foreign consulates in the city.

A similar alert has been sounded across the state and all unit officers — SPs and Commissioners — have been asked to tighten security. Security was routinely stepped up at Kempegowda International Airport for Republic Day and the farmers’ protest, said sources. CISF, which is responsible for providing security at the airport, has tightened security following the alert from the Centre.