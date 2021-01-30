STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tell BJP you'll give donations to Ram temple after Farm Laws are withdrawn: Devanuru Mahadeva

Mahadeva said BJP and the Sangh Parivar were reaching out to rural areas with slogans like 'Jai Sri Ram' to divert farm laws issue

Published: 30th January 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Slamming the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva on Saturday said the saffron party was doing 'jumla' and underworld politics.

Speaking at a protest organised against the controversial farm laws here on Saturday, Mahadeva said the farm laws that were enacted in haste are an assault on democracy and federalism. "In recent times, the democracy and Constitution have been murdered in the country. The judiciary is in a bad state. Public sector undertakings and media have also been assassinated. When Home Minister Amit Shah was asked what happened to the promises made before the elections, he had said it was all a political jumla. BJP is busily engaged in politics full of empty promises," he said.

Mahadeva said BJP and the Sangh Parivar were reaching out to rural areas with slogans like 'Jai Sri Ram' to divert farm laws issue. "When they say 'Jai Shri Ram', we must say 'Jai Seeta Ram' like how Kanhaiya Kumar said," he said.

Stating that the seers of several mutts, members of Sangh Parivar and others are coming at doorsteps seeking donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said: "When people come at your doorstep, you must tell them to withdraw the anti-farmer laws then we will donate for the temple," he said.
Alleging that farmers' protests have been hijacked by forces with vested interests, several farmers under the banner of 'Aikya Horata' staged a protest saying that nothing can stop them from continuing their peaceful protest until the government repeals the laws.

Farmers led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to observe 'Sarvodaya Day' and protested with black bands.

