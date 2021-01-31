STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Electric buses may be rolled out in inter-district routes too: Karnataka transport minister

Savadi said that BMTC is taking 300 e-buses on lease under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme of the central government.

Published: 31st January 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

Karnataka transport minister Laxman Savadi. (File | Express)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The much-touted entry of electric buses in Karnataka, beginning through the first batch of 300 e-buses joining the fleet of BMTC in Bengaluru by mid of February, may be extended to other districts too. Transport Minister Laxman Savadi who has shown much interest in this initiative said in Udupi on Sunday that if the outcome of the operation in Bengaluru is satisfying, then the government may optimize the operation of electric buses on inter-district routes too connecting major cities in the state.

Savadi said that BMTC is taking 300 e-buses on lease under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme of the central government. ‘‘To prevent ourselves from facing the burden of increasing prices of petrol and diesel, we should not be over-dependent on non-renewable fuels like petrol and diesel. We should use more and more electric vehicles to obtain benefits like road tax exemption. The union government has been encouraging the sugar factories across the country to produce ethanol which can be blended with petrol and diesel. The use of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol is also one way to face the future that appears challenging on the energy front. These are all part of the efforts by the government to make sure that sustainable transportation is adopted, Deputy CM said.

He told TNIE that e-buses to be introduced in Bengaluru will be capable of running 200 to 250 kilometres in a single charge. ‘‘Battery charging points will be opened at petrol bunks, while private players will be also encouraged to open such turbocharging points’’ he said. Savadi added that though the cost of one electric bus is estimated at Rs 2 crore, the central government is providing a subsidy of Rs 55 lakh per bus, and the state government will avail Rs 33.33 lakh subsidy per bus. The lessee will give BMTC a fixed amount of money per kilometer of bus operated as per the lease agreement. So it will be an attractive proposal, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka electric buses BMTC Laxman Savadi
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp