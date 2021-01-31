Food allowed inside schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the education department is working towards the reopening of schools and PUC colleges for classes 9 to 12, from February 1, the department has permitted students to bring their food.

This was prohibited earlier, as were midday meals. However, the department is yet to restore the midday meal scheme. Director of pre-university education has written to all DDPIs to take measures for safe reentry of Class 11 students.

Each college should appoint one lecturer as officer who will provide a daily report to the DDPI on the COVID-19 cases on campus. The education department has come out with a timetable for class 8 to 10. Class six to eight will continue to have Vidyagama, while Classes 9 to 12 will have regular classes.

Permission letter from parents is compulsory to attend classes in school and those with COVID-19 symptoms are prohibited from attending classes physically. Attendance in classrooms is not compulsory. Classes for ninth and 10th standard students will extend up to 4:30 on the weekdays and 12:30 on Saturday. Class eight students will have classes up to 12:30 under Vidyagama.