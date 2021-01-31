Foreign language dept at Karnatak University Dharwad cries for attention

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The foreign language department in Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD) is lying in the face of neglect. Following the closing of library and language labs, results of those students who opted for foreign language are also yet to be declared.

Students are left in a dilemma as the results have not yet been declared due to a delay in the evaluation of their papers. There are 25 such students who opted for foreign languages.

A few years ago, the department was being maintained well and had a good reputation. One such student who took admission in this department after taking suggestions from her seniors says that the condition here is not good anymore. “We have given examinations in the month of October 2020 but the results are yet to be declared. We requested the chairman and other authorities but none of them responded. We have also requested the Vice Chancellor and he assured us about looking into the matter. More delay will impact the student’s academic life. It is the only institution which has fame and it needs to be restored by taking strict action against the wrong doers,” she added.

Another student said the government and the varsity have invested in infrastructure to help benefit the students but now such facilities are being used less. Lack of experienced staff and political influence are destroying the fame of varsity. The language laboratory which has 25 computers and all facilities to learn the foreign language and library which has books worth lakhs together is being wasted.

Vice-Chancellor K B Gudasi said that the pending results will be out soon. In connection with the condition of foreign language department he said that he will visit the department and take the necessary action to develop the department.