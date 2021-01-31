Inscriptions in Ankola bring more evidence of Jain religion in Uttara Kannada

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Three inscriptions found in a village under Ankola taluk has brought in more evidence of the dominance of Jain religion in Uttara Kannada district. These are Nisidhi inscriptions which are dedicated to people who performed Sallekhana.

The inscriptions dating back to 12th century were found in Sunkasala village by archaeologist Shyamsunder Gouda opposite Ramalingeshwara temple, which throws more light on Sallekana (fasting to the death) considered as a way to cleanse the soul of the sins in this birth.

“The Jain community considers people who die performing Sallekhana as an inspiration and term it as Mruthyumahotsava (festival of death). These Nisidhis are also called as Sthamba, Kamba, Manasthamba, Jayasthamba, Chagadasthamba, Shilasthamba, Shilakoota, Kalpadhanashala, Pattasale Shasana or Jinashasana,” Shamsunder Gouda told The New Indian Express.

However, the inscriptions found in Sunkasala have been partially damaged as the temple administration, in a bid to preserve them, made the base concrete.

“Only two lines of the first inscription is visible. The second inscription has also met the same fate with just a few words visible and the third one has certain words but has eroded in such a manner that it has been difficult to read," he said.

“During the 12th century, this place was ruled by Kadambas of Goa. Another inscription- a heroic stone dating back to 1192 AD of Permadideva proves this theory. It also says that Jainism was prominent here at that time,” he said.

The architecture of Nisadhis found here are called single-stage inscription, with Jinas sitting in the middle and devotees listening to him. All the three Nisadhis are similar but clearly differs a bit in the age of the inscriptions. “We can easily make out the age of each inscription,” said Archeologist Shyamsunder. He thanked senior archaeologist Ravikumar K Navalgund for guiding him in the study of these Nisadhis.