Uddhav Thackeray should learn history, Chhatrapati Shivaji's origin was in Karnataka: Deputy CM

Govind Karjol said that the Maratha king is the fourth generation of Belliyappa and his place of origin is in Karnataka.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Govind B Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind B Karjol. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Accusing Maharashtra chief minister of not knowing history, Karnataka deputy chief minister on Sunday said that the origin of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Kannada. "Uddhav Thackeray has not studied the Indian history properly. The progenitor of King Shivaji's family is 'Beliyappa' who was from Soratur village that is presently in Gadag district. He migrated to Maharashtra when his native place was reeling under drought. Uddhav should realise this," Deputy CM Govind Karjol said. 

Speaking to the media persons in Belagavi Karjol said that the Maratha king is the fourth generation of Belliyappa and his place of origin is in Karnataka. "Marathi and Kannada speaking people are living with harmony in Belagavi. There is no language barrier at any point of view," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray should stop making provocating statements over the border issue, the deputy CM advised. He further opined that Thackeray might be afraid that the coalition government might collapse at any time which is why he is making sych statements to save his chair and divert people's attention. 

Speaking on the Union Budget, Karjol said that the PM will present a good budget for the recovery of the losses that occurred due to the COVID situation. "The Indian economy will recover and more jobs will be created in the coming days. The budget will give more priority to the farmers. The state budget will be planned after seeing how the sectors are prioritised in the central one. The departments have been asked to conduct pre-budget meetings. The final pre-budget meeting will be held on February 9," he said. 

The deputy chief minister also said that the income has declined more than expected. "Not just GST, the income tax has reduced. The motor vehicle tax, stamp duty from the sub-registrar office, excise duty from the excise department has declined. This may impact on the state budget," he said.  

