STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will border row leave parts of North Karnataka thirsty?

Maharashtra releases water from the Koyna Dam into the Krishna river which then flows into Karnataka.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raking up the border dispute with Karnataka once again, there is a concern in some quarters that this could lead to a “water war” between the two states. For decades, parts of North Karnataka (Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Yadgir and Raichur) have been dependent on Maharashtra to quench their thirst during summer.

Maharashtra releases water from the Koyna Dam into the Krishna river which then flows into Karnataka. The state has paid Maharashtra close to Rs 20 crore for water till 2016. In 2016, Maharashtra demanded an MoU on water-to-water exchange between the two states and since then it has stopped accepting payments made by Karnataka.

“Talks are underway between the two states to study the proposal made by Mahrashtra,” said an official source.Though there have been negotiations between the two states to solve the water row in the past, the talks reached a deadlock in 2019. However, the situation of seeking water from Mahrashtra will not arise this summer as reservoirs in the Krishna basin in Karnataka — like in the past two years — have sufficient water because of good rains last year.  

H Suresh, Chief Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, said, “At present, there is no shortage of water... We might not see any water crisis in the ensuing summer months too.” Stressing on the need to find a solution to the water issue, activist Ashok Chandaragi said, “The water dispute between the two states is on for the last six decades.

The governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka should join hands to address the issue. Both the states have a good relationship, except for the border row. The border dispute should not become a hurdle while negotiating water dispute.” “There is a very slim chance of Maharashtra indulging in water politics over the border row as they also need water from Karnataka during summer. However, the state government should act wisely while dealing with Uddhav Thackeray,” he cautioned.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Karnataka Maharastra Karnataka Border dispute Belagavi Bagalkot
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp