Will border row leave parts of North Karnataka thirsty?

BAGALKOT: With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raking up the border dispute with Karnataka once again, there is a concern in some quarters that this could lead to a “water war” between the two states. For decades, parts of North Karnataka (Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Yadgir and Raichur) have been dependent on Maharashtra to quench their thirst during summer.

Maharashtra releases water from the Koyna Dam into the Krishna river which then flows into Karnataka. The state has paid Maharashtra close to Rs 20 crore for water till 2016. In 2016, Maharashtra demanded an MoU on water-to-water exchange between the two states and since then it has stopped accepting payments made by Karnataka.

“Talks are underway between the two states to study the proposal made by Mahrashtra,” said an official source.Though there have been negotiations between the two states to solve the water row in the past, the talks reached a deadlock in 2019. However, the situation of seeking water from Mahrashtra will not arise this summer as reservoirs in the Krishna basin in Karnataka — like in the past two years — have sufficient water because of good rains last year.

H Suresh, Chief Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, said, “At present, there is no shortage of water... We might not see any water crisis in the ensuing summer months too.” Stressing on the need to find a solution to the water issue, activist Ashok Chandaragi said, “The water dispute between the two states is on for the last six decades.

The governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka should join hands to address the issue. Both the states have a good relationship, except for the border row. The border dispute should not become a hurdle while negotiating water dispute.” “There is a very slim chance of Maharashtra indulging in water politics over the border row as they also need water from Karnataka during summer. However, the state government should act wisely while dealing with Uddhav Thackeray,” he cautioned.