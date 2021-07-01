BSY meets Guv Vajubhai Vala impromptu, raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called on Governor Vajubhai Vala impromptu on Wednesday evening, raising eyebrows in political circles. While Raj Bhavan said it was a courtesy call and the CM claimed he was visiting Vala to check on his health after the eye surgery, it came at a time when BJP leaders continue to meet party central leaders and when speculation is rife that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

Hours earlier, the 81st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court here heard a complaint of corruption against Yediyurappa, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, BJP state VP BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi and Sanjay Sree -- son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter. The court reserved the matter for July 8 to decide whether to order a probe.

After meeting Guv, BSY sure of continuing as CM

After the meeting with the Governor, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that he will continue in his post for the next two years. “I have the responsibility to ensure good work for the State for the next two years. I am entrusted with the challenge of bringing the party back to power with 130 seats after two years. I give this assurance to the people and cadres of BJP,” he said. “The governor gave me a patient hearing on various issues. We didn’t discuss politics but about the State’s welfare and Covid management. He has appreciated our government’s work and has given suggestions,” he added.

In Mysuru, BJP state vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra claimed that the leadership change is a “closed chapter”. He said, “BJP state in-charge Arun Singh has clearly said Yediyurappa has given good administration and will complete his full term as chief minister. There is no need to discuss it again and again.”

BJP insiders have maintained that Vala is the BJP central leadership’s point person for communicating with the State government remotely. Wednesday’s meeting too is being viewed as Yediyurappa receiving a feedback from the governor and conveying his stand over recent developments in the party to the central leadership through Vala. Sources close to the CM said that the cabinet reshuffle is being considered later in July or August when Yediyurappa completes two years in office.