STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY meets Guv Vajubhai Vala impromptu, raises eyebrows

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called on Governor Vajubhai Vala impromptu on Wednesday evening, raising eyebrows in political circles.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Vajubhai Vala receives Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called on Governor Vajubhai Vala impromptu on Wednesday evening, raising eyebrows in political circles. While Raj Bhavan said it was a courtesy call and the CM claimed he was visiting Vala to check on his health after the eye surgery, it came at a time when BJP leaders continue to meet party central leaders and when speculation is rife that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

Hours earlier, the 81st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court here heard a complaint of corruption against Yediyurappa, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, BJP state VP BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi and Sanjay Sree -- son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter. The court reserved the matter for July 8 to decide whether to order a probe.

After meeting Guv, BSY sure of continuing as CM

After the meeting with the Governor, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that he will continue in his post for the next two years. “I have the responsibility to ensure good work for the State for the next two years. I am entrusted with the challenge of bringing the party back to power with 130 seats after two years. I give this assurance to the people and cadres of BJP,” he said. “The governor gave me a patient hearing on various issues. We didn’t discuss politics but about the State’s welfare and Covid management. He has appreciated our government’s work and has given suggestions,” he added.

In Mysuru, BJP state vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra claimed that the leadership change is a “closed chapter”. He said, “BJP state in-charge Arun Singh has clearly said Yediyurappa has given good administration and will complete his full term as chief minister. There is no need to discuss it again and again.”

BJP insiders have maintained that Vala is the BJP central leadership’s point person for communicating with the State government remotely.  Wednesday’s meeting too is being viewed as Yediyurappa receiving a feedback from the governor and conveying his stand over recent developments in the party to the central leadership through Vala. Sources close to the CM  said that the cabinet reshuffle is being considered later in July or August when Yediyurappa completes two years in office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Vajubhai Vala BJP
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp