BY Vijayendra's complaint: Karnataka minister B Sriramulu's aide held for cheating

It is alleged that Rajanna used Vijayendra and other minister's names to cheat people by promising them of getting government works done and also cheating job aspirants.

Published: 01st July 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A close aide of Minister of Social Welfare B Sriramulu has been arrested by the Bengaluru CCB police in connection with a cheating case following a complaint by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is the vice-president of Karnataka BJP.

The arrested person has been identified as Rajanna alias Raju (42). On Monday, Vijayendra had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police alleging that Rajanna had misused his name to get a job done and had received illegal gratification. Based on his complaint, the police had booked Rajanna and others for cheating and under the provisions of the IT Act.

A senior police officer said Rajanna was arrested from the minister's residence in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. It is alleged that Rajanna used Vijayendra and other minister's names to cheat people by promising them of getting government works done and also cheating job aspirants.

Speaking to TNIE, B Sriramulu said, "Raju is very close to me and has been working with me in Ballari for 20 years. But he is not my office staff. Since Vijayendra has filed a case, I will verify the details. and let the law take its own course if Raju has cheated".

