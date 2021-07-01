STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

FKCCI urges govt to defer licence fee hike

This issue, Katti said will be taken up for review in the board meeting scheduled to be held on July 1.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

FKCCI president Perikal M Sundar.

FKCCI president Perikal M Sundar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has urged the state government to defer the proposed hike in licence, verification and stamping fees for calibration of weights and measures by a year.

Federation office-bearers, including its president Perikal M Sundar, met Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Wednesday and appealed him to revisit the decision to hike the fees from June this year.

“All business and trade establishments are severely affected by the two successive waves of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Businesses have just opened and activities are yet to commence in full swing. Severe inflation on almost all commodities and hikes in power tariff and other such services have affected the businesses,” the FKCCI members stated in a memorandum submitted to the minister.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology has proposed to increase the fees with effect from June this year. FKCCI requested that this be deferred for at least one year. This issue, Katti said will be taken up for review in the board meeting scheduled to be held on July 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FKCCI Karnataka
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp