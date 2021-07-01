FKCCI urges govt to defer licence fee hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has urged the state government to defer the proposed hike in licence, verification and stamping fees for calibration of weights and measures by a year.

Federation office-bearers, including its president Perikal M Sundar, met Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Wednesday and appealed him to revisit the decision to hike the fees from June this year.

“All business and trade establishments are severely affected by the two successive waves of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Businesses have just opened and activities are yet to commence in full swing. Severe inflation on almost all commodities and hikes in power tariff and other such services have affected the businesses,” the FKCCI members stated in a memorandum submitted to the minister.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology has proposed to increase the fees with effect from June this year. FKCCI requested that this be deferred for at least one year. This issue, Katti said will be taken up for review in the board meeting scheduled to be held on July 1.