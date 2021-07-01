Mysuru: Editor of world’s only Sanskrit newspaper no more

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KV Sampath Kumar (64), editor of the world’s only Sanskrit newspaper ‘Sudharma’ passed away in Mysuru on Wednesday following cardiac arrest.Sampath was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award along with his wife Vidushi KS Jayalakshmi by the government in 2020, recognising their efforts to run the world’s only Sanskrit daily.Sampath ensured that Sudharma, founded by his father Varadaraja Iyengar in 1970, reached a widespread audience across the country. Along with his wife, he had also launched an e-paper, which has over 4,000 subscribers.

Top leaders of the country, including politicians, litterateurs and a host of relatives and friends condoled his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “KV Sampath Kumar Ji was an inspiring personality, who worked tirelessly towards preserving and popularising Sanskrit, specially among youngsters. His passion and determination were inspiring. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, the official handle of the chief minister of Karnataka expressed condolence and said that the state lost a unique achiever in the field of journalism. He was laid to rest with state honours.