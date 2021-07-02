STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid-19 cases see record dip in Karnataka, capital Bengaluru

Karnataka, as well as the state capital Bengaluru, witnessed the biggest drop in active Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Covid-19 norms were thrown to the wind as people thronged Bengaluru’s Avenue Road on Monday | ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, as well as the state capital Bengaluru, witnessed the biggest drop in active Covid-19 cases on Thursday. While Karnataka recorded a drop of 14.63 per cent from 76,505 cases to 65,312 cases overnight, Bengaluru recorded a massive 23.30 per cent drop from 43,698 cases on Wednesday to 33,516 on Thursday.

Active cases have been falling gradually over the past few days, but it has been largely in the range of 3-5 per cent. However, June 29 and 30 saw a drop of 11.88 per cent and 11.03 per cent, respectively, which accelerated to 14.63 per cent on Thursday.

Karnataka’s active cases cases currently under treatment had peaked at 6,05,494 cases on May 15, which has been attributed to Covid-19 tests significantly increasing during the second wave, after which they have been on the decline. 

In comparison, during the first wave of the pandemic, the state’s active cases had peaked at 1,01,537 on September 10 last year. Bengaluru saw moderate drop in active cases until June 29, when the cases dipped by 15 per cent from 62,430 to 52,445; and then there was a 16.67 per cent drop to 43,698 the very next day, before recording Thursday’s 23.30 per cent drop.

Correspondingly, the state’s recovery rate too has remarkably improved from 86.83 per cent on May 31 to 96.47 per cent on Thursday with 14,302 discharges. However, the mortality rate in Karnataka and Bengaluru have remained above the 1 per cent-mark. The state’s mortality rate is 1.23 per cent, while Bengaluru’s is 1.28 per cent. The Health Department’s aim is to bring the rate down to below 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru urban reported 676 fresh Covid-19  cases on Thursday.

