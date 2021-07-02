STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunt on for miscreant who shot dead community dog in Mangaluru 

City-based Animal Care Trust trustee Sum R Nayak said that the dog has been shot dead at very close range using an air gun. 

A community dog was shot dead by a miscreant in Mangaluru. 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a male community dog was shot dead by a miscreant in Mangaluru. 

The trust conducted an autopsy at a veterinary hospital in the city and found an air gun pellet in the body of the dog. "The incident took place between 3 pm to 6 pm at the first Cross on Shiva bagh new road. The criminal has shot dead a healthy dog in a residential area. We request the public to share if they have CCTV footage of the area or any other information on Whatsapp at 9845255777 for speedy investigation," she urged demanding immediate arrest of the culprit. 

A complaint has been registered by the Animal Care Trust at the Mangaluru East Police Station reportedly against a person named Anil Soans, a resident of Shiva bagh. 
 

