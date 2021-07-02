STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka plans more easing up of Covid restrictions, experts advise caution

While a meeting in this regard will be held on Friday evening, experts from the Technical Advisory Committee were unaware of the development.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing.

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While neighbouring Maharashtra has decided to continue with its curbs, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to announce further relaxations and may even lift the weekend curfew in the state from July 5.

While a meeting in this regard will be held on Friday evening, experts from the Technical Advisory Committee were unaware of the development. They have expressed concerns over the hurry in opening up all economic activities or lifting curfews at a time when neighbouring states, including Kerala, are witnessing a surge.

“A meeting will be held with the CM on Friday evening to decide on the issue,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan who also heads the State’s Covid 19 Task Force. However, experts feel that the state should perhaps wait for the next two weeks before announcing more relaxations. 

Expert warns against permitting gatherings

“It would be better to watch for two weeks before we announce total relaxations. At least night curfew should continue in the state. If you look at the first and second waves, we have seen a surge in cases in Karnataka four weeks after it happened in Kerala and Maharashtra. Now, with many people coming into the state, we may have an increase in cases here too.

Gatherings should definitely not be given permission at any cost,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and member of the TAC. According to medical experts, though the state cannot stall commercial activities for a longer time, it may make sense for the government to probably do away with the weekend lockdown.

“We should ideally open up economic activities in a very controlled manner and not encourage social and entertainment activities. We can continue with the night curfew or extend it by an hour’s time,” felt Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre and expert committee member of the Covid-19 task force.

Interestingly, the number of new daily cases is still in the 2,500-3,500 range. Dr Manjunath pointed out that in the first wave, the state saw the number come down to three digits and felt this should be the ideal scenario in the second wave too. “People cannot afford to let their guard down. Life vs livelihood has to be remembered. They have to come out, I agree. But, every single citizen has to be responsible and follow Covid-19 norms. Or else, there will be multiple lockdowns and multiple waves,” Dr Manjunath warned.

