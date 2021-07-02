STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No RT-PCR report needed for vaccinated travellers from Kerala to Karnataka

Karnataka has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala.

Published: 02nd July 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will negate the need for a negative RT-PCR certificate.

at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will negate the need for a negative RT-PCR certificate. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KARNATAKA: The Karnataka government announced that passengers from Kerala carrying a vaccine certificate of at least one dose will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR reports, as the state has taken special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.

Earlier in its order on July 1, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air to produce the RT-PCR negative not older than 72 hours, or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose. This is because the state has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala.

ALSO READ: Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR or vaccine certificate mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra

However, an exemption has been provided to the people who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or are constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below two years of age. In case of dire emergency situation like death in the family and medical requirements, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Karnataka travel SoP Kerala Karnataka travel Covid 19 vaccine vaccine certificate RT PCR Delta Plus
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp