No RT-PCR report needed for vaccinated travellers from Kerala to Karnataka

By ANI

KARNATAKA: The Karnataka government announced that passengers from Kerala carrying a vaccine certificate of at least one dose will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR reports, as the state has taken special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.

Earlier in its order on July 1, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air to produce the RT-PCR negative not older than 72 hours, or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose. This is because the state has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala.

However, an exemption has been provided to the people who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or are constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below two years of age. In case of dire emergency situation like death in the family and medical requirements, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity.