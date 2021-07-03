BSY launches 45-day campaign to create awareness on biodiversity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday launched a 45-day biodiversity campaign that aims to create awareness on biodiversity, survey it, document and protect it.The campaign will be held in all zilla, gram and taluk panchayats to create awareness among locals on the importance of biodiversity and its conservation.

For the first 15 days, the panchayats will hold meetings, do field visits, check the rich natural heritage and document it. After this, students from educational institutions will be involved to inspect it and document it, Ananth Hegde Ashisara, chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board said. The theme for this year is ‘We are a part of solutions for Nature’. The aim is to ensure that all biodiversity committees at the panchayat level are active. It’s not about hosting melas, but doing field programmes, Ashisara said.

