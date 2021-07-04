STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anyone who accepts Congress ideology can join us: DK Shivakumar

However, he said no one amongst the 17 who left the party and became ministers in the BJP government had contacted the party so far. 

Published: 04th July 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indirectly hinting that the 17 MLAs who quit the Congress are welcome back, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced, “Everyone who is willing to accept the ideology of the Congress can apply to join the party. I’m not addressing just those 17 persons (MLAs) here. The party will consider all applications and take a final decision in its best interest.”

However, he said no one amongst the 17 who left the party and became ministers in the BJP government had contacted the party so far.  “I’m not addressing just those 17 individuals, all I am saying is that anyone can apply. Switching sides is common in politics. Every party will have such examples.

We had brought in Pratap Gowda Patil from BJP. Going to another political party and returning is common in politics,’’ he said. Shivakumar said those who respect the ideology of the Congress and is willing to join the party can apply to the committee headed by former KPCC president Allum Veerabhadrappa who will assess the applications. 

“We will collect the opinions of our Block and District Congress presidents, local party workers and then take an appropriate decisions at the state level on this issue.’’ Interestingly, on the issue of the 17 MLAs rejoining the Congress, Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had earlier emphatically said that even if there is a deluge, they will not be readmitted, on Saturday said he will speak to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president on the issue. 

