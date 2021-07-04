STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Travel in vistadome coaches for Yeshavantapur- Karwar train from July 7

The Passengers could soon enjoy the marvelous view of the picturesque Shiradi Ghats section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road in Western Ghats

vistadome

(For Representatioan only) Visakhapatnam-Araku Valley route Vistadome coaches. (File photo)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HAASAN: Good news for nature lovers. South Western Railway decided to attach Vistadome (glass-top) AC coaches for Yeshavantapur- Karwar Express Train from July 7th. 

The Passengers could soon enjoy the marvelous view of the picturesque Shiradi Ghats section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road in Western Ghats. Yeshavantapur- Karwar Express train recently named after Panchaganga train after the request by Udupi- Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje. 

The passengers can watch spectacular greenery comfortably sitting on a revolving seat rotating 80 degrees. Many people like to travel in Yeshavantapur- Karwar train only to enjoy evergreen forest and valleys on either side of the stretch. The train will pass more than 40 Kms in Western Ghats with long bridges, mini waterfalls and tunnels. 

The coaches have LED lights, GPS-based info system, microwave and small refrigerators. Currently the passengers cannot enjoy the beauty of nature in conventional railway coaches. The Ghat section begins with Maranahalli and ends with Subramanya road. Passengers also can enjoy the greenery at Shiravagilu station situated at Bramahagiri hills in Western Ghats while travelling. 

The train stops for a few minutes here and allows the passengers to capture the eye-catching scene. Such a view is also seen between Hubballi in Karnataka and Ponda in Goa giving a view of the Dudhsagar falls. One of the Railway officials says this facility could have been introduced in February but postponed due to Spike of Covid 19 cases. 

The department has fixed the fare Rs 1470 for 413km and the booking started already. Expressing happiness for introducing Vistadome coaches Jnaneshwar , who is passionate for visiting tourist places, said that the people will enjoy the marvelous scenery in Western Ghats from inside the coach. It would be better to limit the speed while crossing bridges and tunnels, he added.

