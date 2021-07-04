STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown extended till July 19 in Karnataka's Kodagu district: here's what is allowed and restricted

Night curfews have been imposed on all days from 9 pm to 6 am, along with a weekend curfew from Friday, 9 pm, to Monday, 6 am. Travellers from Kerala must produce negative RT PCR test.

Published: 04th July 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kodagu district check post will have 24x7 monitoring and details of every citizen entering into the district will be noted by the check-post officials.

Kodagu district check post will have 24x7 monitoring and details of every citizen entering into the district will be noted by the check-post officials.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

Madikeri: Despite Karnataka gearing up for reopenings, Kodagu district administration has released a new set of curfew guidelines and relaxations, with the district remaining under lockdown till July 19, 2021. Stringent checks across border check-posts, ban on tourism and weekend curfew are a few of the highlights of the fresh guidelines.

Night curfews have been imposed on all days from 9 pm to 6 am, along with a weekend curfew from Friday, 9 pm, to Monday, 6 am, to control unnecessary movement. All activities are banned in the declared containment zones, while the administration takes necessary steps to deliver essentials to the residents in these areas.

Although residents of the district were allowed to shop for essentials only on three days of the week, this norm has been relaxed in the new guidelines. Essential shops, including those that sell monsoon necessities and agricultural shops, are allowed to function from Mondays to Fridays between 6 am and 2 pm.

Stand-alone milk shops and newspaper shops can function every day till 2 pm. Take-away facilities at hotels are allowed on five days of the week till 2 pm and home delivery till 8 pm.

The district check post will have 24x7 monitoring and details of every citizen entering into the district will be noted by the check-post officials. Everyone entering the district must compulsorily undertake a 14-day quarantine, even as the entry of tourists is banned. Travellers from Kerala will have to display a negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours to enter the district.

All homestays, resorts, lodges and other accommodation facilities are prohibited from functioning and will be booked under the disaster management act in case of violation.

The new guidelines have also allowed mourners to carry out the last rites of the deceased with a maximum of five attendees.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the district reported 182 new COVID cases and the positivity rate stands at 7.21%. 

Find Kodagu's lockdown guidelines and relaxations here:

  • Night curfews to be in place from 9 pm to 6 am, along with a weekend curfew from Friday, 9 pm, to Monday, 6 am. All activities are banned in the declared containment zones.
  • Essential shops, including those that sell monsoon necessities and agricultural shops, are allowed to function from Mondays to Fridays between 6 am and 2 pm.
  • Stand-alone milk shops and newspaper shops can function every day till 2 pm.
  • Take-away facilities at hotels are allowed on five days of the week till 2 pm. Home deliveries are allowed only till 8 pm.
  • Tourism to Kodagu is banned, everyone entering the district must compulsorily undertake a 14-day quarantine. Accommodation facilities like hotels and homestays must remain shut.
  • Travellers from Kerala will have to display a negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours to enter the district. 
  • Mourners are allowed to carry out the last rites with a maximum of five attendees.
Comments

