48 Covid cases and two deaths in a week, Tumakuru village sealed

Published: 05th July 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccination camp at Singapura village of Tumakuru district. (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The tiny village of Singapura with a population of just over 900 has been declared a micro-containment zone and was sealed on Saturday owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The village, 88 km from Tumakuru, is home to 260 households and has reported 48 Covid positive cases and two deaths in the last one week.  

A team of district officials led by Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil, including zilla panchayat CEO Vidyakumari and Superintendent of Police Sahapurwad, descended over the village on Saturday and directed the officials to create a check post at the border with neighbouring Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, which has also seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

While three persons have been shifted to the government hospital, the remaining, including gram panchayat member Shashidhar, have been admitted to the Covid care centre (CCC) at Melanahalli following directives from District Minister J C Madhuswamy.

A 60-year-old woman and her relative, who are asymptomatic, are isolating at their farmhouse, while three other members of their family have been moved to a CCC.

Meanwhile, Covid tests were conducted on 450 persons over the last one week and on Sunday alone, 100 rapid antigen tests were carried out of which six tested positive.

Officials suspect the recent funeral of a person, who died of non-Covid complications, as the reason for this sudden spurt in cases.

“Some of them had come from the neighbouring Obalapura village in Hosadurga taluk which has also witnessed a spike in cases,” said a resident of Singapura.

Tahsildar Tejaswini said that the village will now be sealed for the next 10 days and groceries and other ration have been provided to all the households through the public distribution system.

The government has intensified the vaccination drive and 400 people have got the jab, the tahsildar added. 

"Earlier, the residents were not interested to take the vaccine at Yalanadu PHC. But after two people died of Covid, they are now queuing outside the PHC to get the jab,” said Huchegowda, a resident. 

