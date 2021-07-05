STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It will benefit both states: Karnataka leaders on Mekedatu project row

Officials from the CMO and water resources department are expected to take up the issue with CM Yediyurappa on Monday.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 04:16 AM

A file photo of Mekedatu

A file photo of Mekedatu (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s letter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged him not to pursue the Mekedatu project.

Former Water Resources Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to Stalin’s letter, saying, “Tamil Nadu has been contesting our water claims on irrigation projects concerning the Cauvery, and this time, the new government is blowing up a small issue for political consideration."

"After the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, it has become difficult for them. Mekedatu will be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Their share of water will be released and there will be no issue as only excess water will be utilised. Tamil Nadu has raised objections to the project from the beginning. We are in the right and will continue our legal fight.”

He said that Tamil Nadu has to cooperate because Mekedatu is a drinking water project, and will help Karnataka release water to Tamil Nadu when there is less water flow in the Cauvery.

KPCC President and former Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar told TNIE, “There is a Supreme Court judgment that water has to be released to Tamil Nadu as it is its rightful due. The state government needs political will to go ahead with Mekedatu, and start the tender process. We have a BJP government here and at the Centre."

Officials from the CMO and water resources department are expected to take up the issue with CM Yediyurappa on Monday.

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to experts and will brief the media on Monday.  

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is expected to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday, and is expected to discuss this issue too.

