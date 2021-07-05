Karnataka Congress to discuss induction of turncoats soon, says senior leader  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The KPCC will soon discuss and decide on inducting those who had quit the Congress, and want to rejoin the party, said KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan.

He said that KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar, despite knowing the ground reality, had called on all those who had quit the party and others who believe in Congress ideology, to join unconditionally.

Asked about differences between Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah over inducting rebel MLAs who had defected to the BJP to bring down the coalition government, Dhruvanarayan said Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that none of the MLAs would be inducted into the party.

He said the Congress is focused on highlighting the failures of the government and organising the party, and not on debating who would be the chief ministerial candidate, when elections are two years away.

He accused the Union Government of completely mishandling the Covid situation, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dictatorial attitude has affected the people and country during the second Covid wave.