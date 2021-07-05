Karnataka: Vistadome coaches launch postponed to weekend, booking only from July 7 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who tried to book tickets on Vistadome coaches on trains between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru, scheduled to start on July 7, were unsuccessful. South Western Railway had earlier announced that bookings for trains with such coaches would start on Saturday (July 3) but bookings had not opened causing confusion.

However, late on Monday night, a press statement was issued stating that the launch has been postponed to July 11 and bookings will now start from July 7. Fares will be the same as the Executive class in Shatabdi.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “Since the government announced Unlock 3.0 guidelines and many would be ready to travel, we decided to start the Mangaluru train only by this weekend.”

It specified these fresh dates for augmenting two vista dome coaches: