STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Vistadome coaches launch postponed to weekend, booking only from July 7 

A press statement was issued stating that the launch has been postponed to July 11 and bookings will now start from July 7. Fares will be the same as the Executive class in Shatabdi.

Published: 05th July 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Interior view of a Vistadome coach.

Interior view of a Vistadome coach.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who tried to book tickets on Vistadome coaches on trains between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru, scheduled to start on July 7, were unsuccessful. South Western Railway had earlier announced that bookings for trains with such coaches would start on Saturday (July 3) but bookings had not opened causing confusion.

However, late on Monday night, a press statement was issued stating that the launch has been postponed to July 11 and bookings will now start from July 7. Fares will be the same as the Executive class in Shatabdi.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “Since the government announced Unlock 3.0 guidelines and many would be ready to travel, we decided to start the Mangaluru train only by this weekend.”

It specified these fresh dates for augmenting two vista dome coaches:

  • Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn Express Special (Train No. 06540/06539): From Sunday (July 11) from Mangaluru Jn and from Saturday (July 17) from Yesvantpur end.
  • Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (Train No. 06211/06212) with effect from Monday (July 12) from Yesvantpur and from Tuesday (July 13) from Mangaluru Jn.
  • Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (Train No. 06575/06576) with effect from Tuesday (July 13) from Yesvantpur and from Wednesday (July 14) from Mangaluru Jn. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistadome coach Karnataka Mangaluru Yesvantpur
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp