STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Relief for Karnataka farmers as Kolar tomatoes to make long journey by train to Bengal, Delhi

The Bengaluru Railway Division is for the first time gearing up to dispatch tomatoes by express trains to West Bengal and New Delhi.

Published: 05th July 2021 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Carton-loads of tomatoes being stacked at the APMC Yard in Kolar. (Photo | EPS)

Carton-loads of tomatoes being stacked at the APMC Yard in Kolar. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It could just be the manna tomato growers in Karnataka were hoping for. The Railways is now chugging in to help these distressed farmers, who were seen throwing their produce on the road just a few days ago. 

Buoyed by the success of its ongoing Kisan Rail services from Kolar-Chikkaballapur region to New Delhi, the Bengaluru Railway Division is for the first time gearing up to dispatch tomatoes by express trains to West Bengal and New Delhi.

It has already done the trial runs, which have been successful.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AN Krishna Reddy told The New Indian Express, “After a trial run with 4 tonnes of tomatoes to the Howrah Railway Station, the feedback has been good. The consignment was not damaged and tomatoes were fresh too. Our representatives have spoken to tomato farmers and traders on starting the service. There is a glut in the market here and we can help farmers get a better price in Delhi and West Bengal.”

Secretary of APMC yard at Kolar, TS Ravikumar, said, “Tomato growers are struggling as their produce is not going out of the State because of Covid regulations. Before the Railways starts the service, traders should be brought on board as there are multiple points of handling the produce.”

CR Srinath, proprietor of CMR Traders at the yard, said, “Farmers are getting only Rs 5 to Rs 12 per kg of tomato now. The number of farmers growing tomatoes increased this year as prices were high last year. This has led to a glut in the market and prices have crashed.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manna tomato Kolar tomato Kisan Rail
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp