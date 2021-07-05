Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara, DK Shivakumar are Kauravas: Eshwarappa lashes out at Congress

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Sunday compared former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former KPCC president G Parameshwara and MLA Tanveer Sait to the Kauravas, who are competing with each other to be CM candidate from the Congress.

Addressing a working committee meeting of the district BJP on Sunday, Eshwarappa said the “Pancha Pandavas protected ‘dharma’. There are Pancha Kauravas in Karnataka."

"These people are trying to grab power. Siddaramaiah, who preaches social justice, claims to be the next Chief Minister. Shivakumar, who opposes the worship of any person, gets his followers to shout out that he would be the next CM,” he said. Eshwarappa said that Dalit leader Parameshwara wants to be the next CM. “Minorities leader Sait wants to be the next CM.

These leaders claim they will be the next chief minister of the state. They have decided to be CM well before the people decide.

The people have rejected the Congress, these leaders are shamelessly claiming to be the next CM,” Eshwarappa ridiculed.