US co launches gadgets with Indian GPS service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The US manufacturer of navigation devices, Garmin, has launched handheld devices that use the global positioning services offered by ISRO satellites, for terrestrial, marine and flight navigation.

The services are available through an ISRO-launched constellation of satellites, the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), operationally named NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). Garmin has developed two handheld devices, GPSMAP 66sr and GPSMAP 65s, in the country.

The constellation of eight NavIC satellites in space since 2018 provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services across the country to motorists with an accuracy of less than 20-metre diameter. While the current global positioning system services offered on smartphones are from the US constellation of GPS satellites, NavIC is said to be more accurate.

NavIC will aid in disaster management

NavIC can be of crucial help in vehicle tracking, fleet management and disaster management, besides being a navigational aid for hikers and travellers. The operational range of NavIC is the entire country and around 1,500 km beyond the borders. It can be further extended with more satellites added to the constellation, ISRO said.

NavIC’s services are divided for two sets of users: The standard positioning service for civilian use, and restricted service which is encrypted for authorised users which includes the Defence services. “NavIC enhances the accuracy and availability of signals in the hilly terrain as well as urban canyon. The NavIC-enabled handheld devices can harness this benefit,” ISRO said. ISRO has urged Garmin to make NavIC an integral part of all their upcoming satellite navigation- based devices in India.