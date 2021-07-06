STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot being felicatated after being appointed as Karnataka Governor in New Delhi

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot being felicatated after being appointed as Karnataka Governor in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle. Gehlot, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, is the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister. Patel, a BJP leader from Gujarat, will be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn announces new governors for eight states @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/63P9JzN1xU

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was holding additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointments of Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Kambhampati succeeds PS Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said. Arlekar, BJP's leader from Goa and former Speaker, replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor, it said. "Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura," the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Droupadi Murmu, according to the communique. These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

