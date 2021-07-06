STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anticipating third Covid wave, Haveri admin to hand out nutrition kits to children

The idea is to boost immunity in children to fight the pandemic.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

food, nutrition

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: In order to effectively handle the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, the Haveri district administration has launched a project -- Vatsalya – to fortify immunity among children. Under the programme, nutrition kits will be distributed to three lakh children in the district in the coming weeks.

In Haveri, about 1,800 children contracted Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. Authorities said that as the third wave is predicted to affect children, the administration has taken the initial steps to safeguard them.“The Vatsalya kits will be made available at government hospitals.

The idea is to boost immunity in children to fight the pandemic. The kit will include nutritional powder, an egg tray, milk powder and medicines, if needed,” said Haveri Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar.
He also added that free health check-up camps are being organised for those below 18 years of age. “As per the prediction of experts, the third wave is likely to be different and challenging. Hence, we decided to take these precautionary measures,” he said. A senior official said that a separate Covid-19 ward has been opened for the treatment of children in all government hospitals in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haveri nutrition kits third Covid wave COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp