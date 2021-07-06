STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basanagouda Yatnal ups ante, visits Mysuru mutts

He visited the temple atop Chamundi Hills, and later Srikanteshwara Temple and Devanoor Mutt, which is well known for feeding the poor.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal, on a visit to Mysuru on Monday, accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of “looting the state” and said he should be removed, and that it would be done before August 15.

Meanwhile, political circles were abuzz with Vijayapura MLA Yatnal holding a hush-hush meeting with BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath, at a private hotel in Mysuru. Yatnal issued statements against Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, accusing them of looting Rs 100 crore through corrupt means.

In the past three weeks, Yatnal, a Lingayat, has kept clear of Suttur Mutt, a Lingayat mutt, sending out a signal that there are differences in the Lingayat power hierarchy. It may be recalled that another dissident minister, CP Yogeeshwara, visited Suttur Mutt recently, and so did former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned from the cabinet.

It may be recalled after his visit to New Delhi about two weeks ago, Yogeeshwara returned and met Yatnal in Vijayapura at a private hotel, and later visited Jaha Mrityunjaya Swami, who is close to Yatnal, and has also made several statements against Yediyurappa.

Defying BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh’s order to legislators and leaders not to speak of leadership change, Yatnal and other rebels have stepped up their campaign to remove Yediyurappa from the CM’s chair. Having lain low for a few days after Singh’s return to Delhi, they resumed their campaign, and Yatnal’s accusations against Yediyurappa and Vijayendra are an embarrassment to both the party high command and chief minister.

He is reaching out to these mutts and appealing to them not to stand behind Yediyurappa, and accusing him of betraying the Lingayat community. On Monday, he paid a visit to Hosamutt in the city and accused Yediyurappa of letting down Kurubas, Nayakas and others.

Comments

