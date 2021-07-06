STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear of third Covid wave hangs over UAS Krishi Mela

The much-awaited event for the farming community – the Krishi Mela — which is organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), may be cancelled this year too.

Published: 06th July 2021

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

Shekappa Patil, a farmer, said the Krishi Mela helps farmers in many ways as experts from various fields related to agriculture share their ideas and seeds and equipment are available for sale at competitive prices.
Hoping that the mela will be held against the odds, he said, “It will be good if the government and the university authorities show interest in organising the mela. If people follow Covid-19 norms, the fare will be a huge hit.”

Another farmer said that the fair will help businessmen, bankers and various other sectors and agri startups are such a hit in such melas.University Vice-Chancellor M B Chetti noted that everything depends on the government.

“The pandemic has halted many development works in all sectors. If everything had gone according to plan, the fair would be in the 34th edition now. However, the varsity will be prepared if it gets any direction from the government to conduct the event,” he said.

