Fear of third Covid wave hangs over UAS Krishi Mela

Mallikarjun Hiremath

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The much-awaited event for the farming community – the Krishi Mela — which is organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), may be cancelled this year too. Last year too, the fair was postponed as the pandemic was at its peak. The fair attracts lakhs of farmers and experts from across the world.

Shekappa Patil, a farmer, said the Krishi Mela helps farmers in many ways as experts from various fields related to agriculture share their ideas and seeds and equipment are available for sale at competitive prices.

Hoping that the mela will be held against the odds, he said, “It will be good if the government and the university authorities show interest in organising the mela. If people follow Covid-19 norms, the fare will be a huge hit.”

Another farmer said that the fair will help businessmen, bankers and various other sectors and agri startups are such a hit in such melas.University Vice-Chancellor M B Chetti noted that everything depends on the government.

“The pandemic has halted many development works in all sectors. If everything had gone according to plan, the fair would be in the 34th edition now. However, the varsity will be prepared if it gets any direction from the government to conduct the event,” he said.