Vasista Co-op case may be handed to CID

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The alleged multi-crore cheating case involving Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Sahakari Ltd is likely to be handed over to the CID. Currently, the case is under investigation by the Hanumanthanagar police. Department sources said the local police have written to senior officers, recommending that the probe be referred to the CID, as the case is related to the alleged cheating of several crores of rupees.

“A representation has been sent to senior officers concerned in this regard on Friday. A decision may be taken on handing over the case to the CID by this week,” an official said.Till Saturday, the police had recorded the statement of around 70 people, and the amount involved was around Rs 11 crore. Even on Monday, the police got statements from about 15 people, sources said.