STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar deaths: Karnataka govt to hike relief for kin

Rs 2L too less for oxygen tragedy victims

Published: 07th July 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital

File photo of family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. (File photo| Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has decided to increase compensation for the family members of 13, out of the 24 Covid patients, who died due to a lack of oxygen at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar in May this year. The enhancement comes in view of the observations made by the court that Rs 2 lakh compensation is very less.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi informed a special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar that the government will pay an additional Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia, apart from the Rs 2 lakh already paid, to the kin of the three victims who died between 10.30 pm on May 2 and 2.20 am on May 3, while an additional Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia will be paid to the kin of the 10 other victims, who lost their lives between 2.21 am and 9 am on May 3.

He told the court that the government will wait for the report of the Commission of Inquiry for payment of additional compensation to the 11 other victims, who died before 10.30 pm on May 2, in addition to Rs 2 lakh already paid to their kin.Recording the same, the court asked the government to consider that the benefit of enhancement of additional compensation be extended to the 11 others as well. It may be noted that the committee of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority submitted a report, confirming that the death of the 24 patients occurred due to a lack of oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage COVID 19 covid deaths Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp