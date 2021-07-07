STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prove that Twitter is capable of controlling doctored video: Karnataka HC

The advocate for UP police, P Prasanna Kumar, said it is a matter under investigation and that was why the notice was issued to Maheshwari to appear before the UP police. 

Published: 07th July 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday lambasted Uttar Pradesh police over their insistence on Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari appearing before them, without affirming his links to the case filed by the Loni border police in Ghaziabad, UP, pertaining to a video that allegedly promoted communal disharmony.

“If there is an allegation under Section 376 of IPC (punishment for rape), potency is important. You can’t make allegations against the impotent. Have you come to the conclusion that Twitter India is capable of controlling the doctored video which was uploaded on the platform of Twitter Inc, a US-based firm,” the High Court asked the UP police.

This was one of a series of questions posed by the High Court to the counsel of UP police, while making oral observations during the hearing of a petition filed by Maheshwari, who questioned the notice issued by the UP police to appear before them.

Justice G Narendra asked the UP police counsel what were the allegations against Twitter India. “How does the complainant connect Twitter India with the crime registered? There must be some allegations and basis for registering the complaint. Don’t bring IT Rules which are not applicable here,” the judge said.The advocate for UP police, P Prasanna Kumar, said it is a matter under investigation and that was why the notice was issued to Maheshwari to appear before the UP police. 

He argued that the company must nominate a person to represent it, to fix responsibility, as required under the new IT Rules.Prasanna said Maheshwari’s contention that he may be arrested if he appeared before the police does not hold good as arrest is not required in all cases. But he has to appear and answer questions as a representative of the company, he added. 

He said that Twitter India should have some responsibility over its platform in the country as its parent, Twitter Inc, has millions of account holders and followers and cannot be led without a head. All that is needed is for the company to send a representative to answer the police, he added. He argued that the place of residence of the petitioner is not a criterion to approach the Karnataka High Court, as the Loni border police issued the notice. He said that investigation through video-conference will lose its effectiveness and physical appearance of the petitioner is a must. 

Senior advocate CV Nagesh, representing Maheshwari, argued that since his client is an employee of Twitter India and a resident of Bengaluru, he approached the Karnataka High Court. Arguing that TCIPL does not have control over services offered by Twitter Inc, he said that the petitioner was neither acquainted with nor informed about the case. 

He submitted that Maheshwari will appear before the police if an undertaking is given that he will not be arrested. He said there is a hidden agenda behind the UP police action as they issued a notice to Maheshwari, though his name is not mentioned as accused in the FIR. 

He argued that it was for the company to nominate a representative to appear before the police. The arguments are scheduled to continue on Wednesday. During its last hearing, the High Court had passed an interim order restraining the UP police from taking coercive action against Maheshwari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Uttar Pradesh police Twitter Manish Maheshwari
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp