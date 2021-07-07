STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakar seeks national project status for Yettinahole

During his meeting with Union minister Shekhawat, Sudhakar said the Yettinahole project aims to provide drinking water to over 1.25 crore people in South Karnataka.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday urged the Union Government to accord national project status to Yettinahole project. Sudhakar is district minister of Chikkaballapur, which is one of the districts to benefit from the project.

Sudhakar is on a three-day visit to New Delhi. On Tuesday, he met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and Union Railways, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal to seek support for various projects.

During his meeting with Shekhawat, Sudhakar said the Yettinahole project aims to provide drinking water to over 1.25 crore people in Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru and other drought-prone districts of South Karnataka. He also appealed to the Union Minister to explore the possibility of getting water from the Krishna from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has already reached Anantapur district near Karnataka, read a statement from Sudhakar's office.

More vaccine doses sought

Sudhakar urged Harshvardhan to grant approval and funds for establishing regional centres of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in other parts of the state. He also appealed for an increase in supply of vaccines to 1.5 crore doses per month, to meet the growing demand. 

During his meeting with Goyal, he sought support for developing Chikkaballapur as an industrial hub, and extending suburban rain and Metro project up to the town.

