Relief for Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa and kin as court dismisses graft charge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was relief for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday as the Special Court to hear cases against people's representatives dismissed a private complaint against him and eight others.

The complaint was filed by TJ Abraham, president of the Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, seeking an order for an investigation into alleged corruption by the CM and others.

The complaint was filed against the CM, his son and BJP state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra, grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, besides Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar and others.

The complainant had alleged that crores of rupees had exchanged hands, Yediyurappa’s family had received illegal gratification and the proceeds of the crime had been routed to Kolkata through a few shell companies to firms owned by Yediyurappa’s family members.

The court, which had reserved the orders after hearing arguments, dismissed the petition on Thursday.