Siddaramaiah against inducting ‘betrayers’ into Congress
Published: 08th July 2021 05:28 AM | Last Updated: 08th July 2021 05:28 AM | A+A A-
MYSURU: Without naming those who had defected and brought down the JDS-Congress government, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he is against inducting leaders who have time and again betrayed the party. While insisting that anyone is free to join the Congress, he said those who betrayed the party will not be forgiven and added that they will not be inducted if they returned.