India’s second mining school in Ballari

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari, the mining hub of Karnataka, is all set to get another feather in its cap, with the country’s second School of Mining to be established outside the city soon.The Department of Mines and Geology will be implementing the project in an area of 50 acres and will train the employees attached to the mining companies operating in Karnataka and other parts of India.

The institute will also conduct short-term training courses for owners and other employees attached to mining firms on legal clauses, best practices in transport and exporting and other such related work. “There is only one such institute in Dhanbad of Jharkhand. We are awaiting final approval from the government and it is expected to be announced by Minister Murugesh Nirani,” said an official from the district administration.

“The institute will help mining firm owners. Engineering students can visit or serve as interns and learn about the mining field. Field works will be organised for students. Interactions with experts in the field, mining company owners in other parts of India, and abroad will also be held,” the official explained.Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are known as mining hubs of Karnataka. There are 32 major mining companies operating in these two districts and lakhs of people are directly or indirectly attached to the mining business in this region.