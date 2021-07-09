STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka 2nd PUC students can check and verify their SSLC, PUC 1 marks by July 10

In case of any discrepancies, the students must inform their college principals by July 12 and get it rectified. The marks documented by the principal will be considered as final.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of Pre University Education has given second PUC students an opportunity to view their first PUC and SSLC marks (or class 10 marks) on the Student Tracking System (STS) portal. 

The link to check their scores will be made operative on July 10.  Here is the link https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/SATSPU/ 

Students can view their marks by registering on the portal with their SATS (Students Achievement Tracking System) number or their student number or enrollment number.

Students can find their SATS number on the SSLC marks card or their transfer certificate.

