STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, Telegram channel for judiciary too

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Thursday launched a Telegram channel for the HC and the district judiciary in 30 districts.

Published: 09th July 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telegram

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Thursday launched a Telegram channel for the HC and the district judiciary in 30 districts. The Telegram Chatbot is designed and developed for the HC, and named ‘Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Services’.

“I hope that the Bar members and litigant public find these citizen-centric services of the High Court and district judiciary in Karnataka useful,” the CJ said in a message to the litigants and members of the Bar. He added that the prime object of the channels is real-time delivery of court services relating to case information, in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display boards of the HC and other ongoing activities of the Karnataka judiciary.

HCKChatBot can be used as a Virtual Enquiry Counter to avail the services of cause lists, orders/judgements, certified copy status, scrutiny objections, etc, he added.As of now, 6,500 plus members have subscribed to the HC Channel, and over 5,000 members across the state have subscribed to district judiciary channels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telegram  Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp