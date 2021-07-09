Now, Telegram channel for judiciary too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Thursday launched a Telegram channel for the HC and the district judiciary in 30 districts. The Telegram Chatbot is designed and developed for the HC, and named ‘Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Services’.

“I hope that the Bar members and litigant public find these citizen-centric services of the High Court and district judiciary in Karnataka useful,” the CJ said in a message to the litigants and members of the Bar. He added that the prime object of the channels is real-time delivery of court services relating to case information, in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display boards of the HC and other ongoing activities of the Karnataka judiciary.

HCKChatBot can be used as a Virtual Enquiry Counter to avail the services of cause lists, orders/judgements, certified copy status, scrutiny objections, etc, he added.As of now, 6,500 plus members have subscribed to the HC Channel, and over 5,000 members across the state have subscribed to district judiciary channels.