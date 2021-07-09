Online gambling ban: Karnataka to make stand known after Cabinet, House nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that its stand regarding imposing a ban on online gambling and betting will be placed before the court, after seeking due approval of the Cabinet and Legislature.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar filed an affidavit before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar in response to the direction issued to file a statement of objections, with regard to a PIL filed by DR Sharada, and place the government’s stand regarding ban on all forms of online gambling and betting in the state.

He submitted that a draft Bill has been prepared for the consideration of the Cabinet after consultations with various departments and legal experts. As per the First Schedule of Karnataka Government (Transactions of Business Rules), 1977, a draft Bill requires approval of both Houses of Legislature, and hence, prior Cabinet approval is necessary.

It was stated that soon after receiving approval of this proposal by the Cabinet, the Home Department will take necessary steps to present the draft Bill to the State Legislature, with a request to place the same before both Houses. The court was informed that the failure on the State Government’s part to abide by the assurance given to the former, as well as to comply with its directions, is neither intentional nor deliberate.