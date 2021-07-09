Update your Aadhaar-linked mobile number from home

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens can soon update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number from the convenience of their homes through postal delivery staffers. Trial runs have already started across Karnataka and a full-fledged launch is imminent. In the next phase, registration of Aadhaar card for children below five years from homw will also begin. The move introduced by India Post across the country, has been first adopted by Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior postal official noted that this was possible due to an application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC). “The postal delivery person will also be equipped with a biometric scanner to take the fingerprints of Aadhaar cardholders for crosschecking. If it tallies, then they will be able to update the phone number using the app in no time,” he said.

The app has already been activated in the phones of nearly 600 postal staffers, who are using it on a trial basis. “A majority of such trials have been done in Vijayapura and Haveri districts and they have been successful,” he added.

While those in urban areas do not change mobile numbers easily, it is done frequently in rural areas, whenever offers are announced by telecom companies. “It will, therefore, benefit those in rural areas more,” he added.“Since the Aadhaar numbers of the parents of children are already available, staff can do their registration at the doorstep. This will be done in the next phase and not right now,” the official said.