Eshwarappa bats for BSY, says party will teach rebels a lesson

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when a few BJP MLAs are seeking a change of leadership in the state, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has thrown his weight behind Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Eshwarappa -- who also hails from Yediyurappa’s home turf of Shivamogga -- said only three to four party leaders, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and minister CP Yogeeshwara, were vocal against Yediyurappa and sought his removal.

Eshwarappa said the party will teach them a lesson at an appropriate time. Calling the high command “parents”, he said the BJP was a disciplined party.Calling former chief minister Siddaramaiah a “villain” within the Congress, Eshwarappa said removing the Opposition leader’s picture from the publicity vehicle of KPCC president DK Shivakumar clearly shows there was no unity in the Congress.

He said Siddaramaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had worked at cross-purposes in the last elections. The Congress has self-declared CM’s from five castes, the minister ridiculed. The Grand Old Party will lose its status of primary opposition party after the next assembly elections, he said, adding that the CM’s post is a distant dream for them. The 17 MLAs who quit the Congress-JDS coalition and joined us will never return to their parties, he added.