No proposal for cabinet expansion before government, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As on today there is no proposal before the government to either expand or reshuffle the cabinet said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Saturday.

Speaking with the press here, the chief minister said that the immediate task before the government is to prepare the administration to tackle the expected third wave of Covid-19 effectively and to carry out developmental activities. The chief minister expressed his happiness over the induction of representatives of the state in the Union Cabinet.

Yediyurappa declined to comment on the verbal clash between Mandya MP Sumalata and former CM Kumaraswamy.