STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slaps man for trying to put his arms around him

The incident took place during his visit to the district headquarters town of Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader.

Published: 10th July 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday allegedly slapped a man who attempted to put his arms around him, drawing criticism from the BJP and on social media.

In the video that has since gone viral, Shivakumar can be seen getting irritated by the action of the man, who tried to get close to him and pace along with him.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, who appeared to lose cool, can then be heard telling the man, said to be a party worker: "You should be responsible,"before asking cameramen present there to delete the footage.

The incident took place during his visit to the district headquarters town of Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former Minister and MP G Made Gowda.

Tweeting the video of the incident, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, asked Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had given "licence for violence" to Shivakumar, whom he referred to as a follower of Kotwal Ramachandra, one of the underworld dons of Bengaluru in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how the "former shishya" of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others. Have you given DKS the "licence for violence", @RahulGandhi?" he asked.

Karnataka BJP, hitting out at Shivakumar for his "behaviour" and calling him "Rowdi DKShi", said he should learn how to conduct himself in public.

Posting a video of an earlier incident where Shivakumar can be seen hitting a youth who was clicking selfies, as he was about to address the media, the BJP in a tweet asked him to quit public life if "underworld-like behaviour" is unavoidable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka congress D K Shivakumar D K Shivakumar slaps worker
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp