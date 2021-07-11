Karnataka: 88 people take maiden journey as Vistadome coaches flagged off 

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the Vistadome service between Mangaluru Junction and Yeshvantpur in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mangaluru-Bengaluru section became the first one in Karnataka to get Vistadome coaches and as many as 88 passengers (44 in a coach) undertook the maiden journey.

The coach with large glass windows and glass roof that boast of electrically controlled opalescence and transparent roof, will enable passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey.

The train passes through the picturesque Western Ghats providing a view of waterfalls, beautiful mountains and greenery.

Bogies with Air-Spring suspension will also provide better ride comfort for passengers.

The coach consists of an Observatory lounge with a larger window at one end.

Ergonomically designed ritzy reclining seats rotatable up to 180 degrees will also enable passengers to enjoy the mixture of spectacular scenic views along the journey from all directions

Other key features of the coach include an entertainment system integrated with Digi.